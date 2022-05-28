#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 16°C Saturday 28 May 2022
Advertisement

Fresh appeal for witnesses following motorbike crash in Dublin city centre

A Ukrainian woman is in serious condition in hospital following yesterday’s collision.

By Céimin Burke Saturday 28 May 2022, 3:37 PM
1 hour ago 6,138 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5776727
The crash occurred near Connolly Station yesterday afternoon.
The crash occurred near Connolly Station yesterday afternoon.
The crash occurred near Connolly Station yesterday afternoon.

GARDAÍ HAVE ISSUED a fresh appeal for witnesses to a crash involving a motorcyclist and a pedestrian in Dublin city centre yesterday afternoon.

The Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) has launched an investigation into the collision, which took place near Connolly Station on Amiens Street, Dublin 1, at approximately 1:20pm yesterday.

The pedestrian, who is a Ukrainian woman in her 60s, was taken to The Mater Hospital where her condition is currently described as serious.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 30s, was also taken to The Mater where he remains in treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

Today, gardaí from Store Street garda station issued a fresh appeal for any witnesses who were in the North Strand and Amien Street areas yesterday between 1pm and 1:30pm who may have footage (including Dash Cam) to make it available to them.

GSOC initiated its probe after receiving a referral from gardaí under Section 102(1) of the Garda Siochana Act 2005.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

This section provides for the referral of “any matter that appears … to indicate that the conduct of a member of the Garda Síochána may have resulted in the death of, or serious harm to, a person”.

As the matter is now under examination, GSOC said there will be no further comment at this time.

About the author:

About the author
Céimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie