Wednesday 16 August 2023
Google Street View The R681 road at Ballymurrin, Kill, Co Waterford
# Crash
Motorcyclist hospitalised with serious injuries after collision with jeep in Co Waterford
The collision happened at around 5.30pm on the R681 road at Ballymurrin, Kill.
57 minutes ago

A MOTORCYCLIST HAS been hospitalised following a collision with a jeep in Co Waterford this evening. 

The collision happened at around 5.30pm on the R681 road at Ballymurrin, Kill.

The driver of the motorcycle, a man in his 40s, was taken to University Hospital Waterford with serious injuries. No one else was reported to have been injured in the incident. 

A technical examination of the scene is ongoing by garda forensic collision investigators.

The road is closed between Kill and the Ballyleen crossroads, and is expected to remain closed overnight, with local diversions in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the R681 this evening between 5pm and 5.40pm are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tramore Garda Station on 051 391 620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

