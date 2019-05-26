Motorcyclist (26) dies after collision with tractor in Co Meath

A MAN HAS died following a fatal collision between a motorcycle and a tractor in Co Meath yesterday afternoon.

Gardaí were called to the scene of the crash at Balrath Cross in Kells at appropriately 4.10pm.

The man (26) driving the motorcycle was seriously injured in the collision and was removed to Connolly Memorial Hospital, Blanchardstown. He passed away in the early hours of this morning.

The 19-year-old male driver of the tractor was uninjured in the accident.

Garda forensic investigators attended the scene and carried out a forensic collision investigation.

Gardaí in Kells are appealing to anyone who may have travelled the road or who can assist with this investigation to contact them at Kells Garda Station 046 – 9280820, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.