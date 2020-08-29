This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 29 August, 2020
Motorcyclist (50s) dies following collision with car in Kerry

The collision occurred shortly after 3pm.

By Conor McCrave Saturday 29 Aug 2020, 6:33 PM
32 minutes ago 4,790 Views 1 Comment
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

A MAN IN his 50s has died following a collision between a motorcycle and a car in Kerry this afternoon. 

The collision occurred shortly after 3pm on the Ring of Kerry N70 between Waterville and Caherdaniel.

A 50-year-old man was seriously injured when his motorcycle was involved in a collision with a car. He was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

The occupants of the car were uninjured. 

Emergency services attended the scene and it was preserved for examination by garda forensic collision investigators. Diversions were put in place and motorists advised to avoid the area. 

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. Investigating gardaí are also appealing for road users who may have dashcam footage and were travelling on this route at the time to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Killarney Garda Station on 064 6671160 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

