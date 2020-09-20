#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 13°C Sunday 20 September 2020
Motorcyclist (50s) airlifted to hospital after road traffic collision in Co Carlow

The collision occurred on the N80 at Ravenswood, Bunclody, Co. Carlow at approximately 3:10pm yesterday.

By Cónal Thomas Sunday 20 Sep 2020, 8:51 AM
1 hour ago 7,403 Views 14 Comments
A MOTORCYCLIST IN his 50s has been airlifted to hospital following a serious road traffic collision in Co Carlow yesterday. 

Gardaí are investigating the collision involving a jeep and a motorcycle that occurred on the N80 at Ravenswood, Bunclody, Co. Carlow at approximately 3:10pm on Saturday. 

The motorcyclist, a man in his 50’s, was airlifted from the scene to St James Hospital in Dublin to be treated for serious life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the jeep, a man in his 40’s, was not injured.

The road was closed temporarily for Garda Forensic Collision Investigators to conduct an examination and is now reopen.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information, particularly any road users who may have witnessed the collision or have dash-cam footage, to contact them at Carlow Garda Station on 059 913 6620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

