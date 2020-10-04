#Open journalism No news is bad news

Sunday 4 October 2020
Motorcyclist (60s) dies following Carlow road crash

The incident happened at around 3.10pm yesterday in the Mullawn area of Tullow.

By Sean Murray Sunday 4 Oct 2020, 7:44 AM
52 minutes ago 3,407 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5223115
Image: Shutterstock/Derick Hudson
Image: Shutterstock/Derick Hudson

A MAN IN his 60s has died following a road crash in Carlow yesterday. 

At around 3.10pm, gardaí were called to the scene of a crash involving a motorcycle and a car in the Mullawn area of Tullow.

The motorcyclist was taken from the scene by air ambulance to Beaumont Hospital, where he has since passed away. The driver of the car was uninjured.

A technical examination of the scene has taken place.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information, particularly any road users who may have dash cam footage, to contact them at Carlow Garda Station on 059 912 6620 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

