Motorcyclist (60s) dies following Carlow road crash

A MAN IN his 60s has died following a road crash in Carlow yesterday.

At around 3.10pm, gardaí were called to the scene of a crash involving a motorcycle and a car in the Mullawn area of Tullow.

The motorcyclist was taken from the scene by air ambulance to Beaumont Hospital, where he has since passed away. The driver of the car was uninjured.

A technical examination of the scene has taken place.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information, particularly any road users who may have dash cam footage, to contact them at Carlow Garda Station on 059 912 6620 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.