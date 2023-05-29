Motorcyclist (50s) dies following crash in Co Meath

A MAN HAS died following a crash between a car and a motorcyclist in Co Meath.

Gardaí in Ashbourne are investigating the fatal collision which occurred at Old Ross Cross Road, Dunshaughlin yesterday evening at approximately 6.15p.m.

The male motorcyclist, believe to be aged in his 50s, was seriously injured and removed from the scene to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown where he later passed away. A post mortem will take place in due course.

The male driver (aged in his 20s) of the car was uninjured. A male and female passenger of the car were also uninjured.

The road is currently closed pending an examination by Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area between 6pm and 6.45pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ashbourne Garda station on 01 801 0600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.