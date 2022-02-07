#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 7 February 2022
Motorcyclist (20s) in critical condition following collision in Dublin

The incident occurred at around 4.30pm yesterday.

By Jane Moore Monday 7 Feb 2022, 7:11 AM
File photo.
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses after a man was left in a critical condition following a road traffic collision in Dublin.

The collision occurred at around 4.30pm yesterday when a motorcycle and a car collided on the slip road from Ballymun heading onto the M50 southbound.

A man in his late 20s, the motorcyclist, was taken to Beaumont Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

The driver and sole occupant of the car, a woman in her late 30s, was uninjured.

Garda Forensic Collision investigators are currently conducting a technical examination of the scene. Local diversions are in place and the road remains closed at this time.

Gardaí are appealing to witnesses to come forward and any road users, either from the M50 or the slip road, at Ballymun with video footage, including dash-cam, is asked to make this available to them. 

Anyone with information are asked to contact Ballymun Garda Station at 01 666 4400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

About the author:

About the author
Jane Moore
@janemoore__
jane@thejournal.ie

