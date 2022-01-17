#Open journalism No news is bad news

Motorcyclist (70) in critical condition after single-vehicle collision on M8 motorway

The incident occurred at around 5pm yesterday evening.

By Jane Moore Monday 17 Jan 2022, 7:32 AM
1 hour ago 6,627 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5656679
File photo.
Image: Shutterstock
A MOTORCYCLIST IS in a critical condition in hospital following a serious single vehicle road collision that occurred in Cork yesterday.

The incident occurred at around 5pm on the M8 near the Dunkettle Interchange in Cork City yesterday evening.

The male motorcyclist (70 years) collided with traffic management signage. He was taken to Cork University Hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.

The scene is currently preserved and Forensic Collision investigators are conducting their investigation. The road is closed and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward to them. Gardaí are particularly appealing to any road users who were travelling in this area and who may have camera footage are asked to make it available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mayfield Road Garda Station (021) 4558510, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

About the author:

About the author
Jane Moore
@janemoore__
jane@thejournal.ie

