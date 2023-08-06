Motorcyclist (40s) dies after collision in Wicklow

A MAN HAS died after a road traffic collision in Ballybeg, Co Wicklow.

A car and a motorcyclist collided on the R752 shortly after 4pm yesterday.

The motorcyclist, who was in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. Any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam footage, and was travelling in the area is asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Wicklow Garda Station on 0404 67107 the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

The road remains closed this evening while Garda forensic collision investigators conduct a technical examination of the scene. Local diversions are in place.