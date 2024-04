A MAN HAS died following a collision between a motorcycle and a car in Co Carlow last night.

The car involved was found burnt out at the location, and the occupants of the car failed to remain at the scene.

The incident happened shortly before 11pm on a local road between Rathoe and Ballon at Sandbook.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 30s, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The body of the deceased remains at the scene, which is preserved for a full forensic and technical examination. The road is currently closed to traffic.

The local Coroner and Office of the State Pathologist have been notified, and a post-mortem examination will be arranged.

Advertisement

“All the circumstances of this incident are being investigated, a Senior Investigating Officer (SIO) has been appointed and an incident room has been established at Carlow Garda Station,” gardaí said in a statement.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Road users with camera footage (including dash-cam) who were traveling on the road between Rathoe and Ballon or the in surrounding areas, between 10pm and midnight yesterday are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is urged to contact Carlow Garda Station at 059 913 6620, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

This incident marks the fifth death on Irish roads since Tuesday morning.

Yesterday, a woman died after being struck by a truck while she was cycling in Dun Laoghaire in Dublin. A motorcyclist died following a collision with a truck in Co Cork yesterday morning.

On Tuesday, a woman in her 80s died in a single vehicle collision in Co Donegal and a motorcyclist died following a collision between a van and a motorcycle in Co Cork.