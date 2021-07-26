#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 26 July 2021
Motorcyclist dies after colliding with jeep and tractor in Co Donegal

The incident happened on the N14 between Dry Arch and Port Road roundabouts yesterday.

By Hayley Halpin Monday 26 Jul 2021, 6:55 AM
The N14 between Dry Arch and Port Road roundabouts in Co Donegal
A MOTORCYCLIST HAS died after colliding with a jeep and a tractor in Co Donegal. 

The incident happened on the N14 between Dry Arch roundabout and the Port Road roundabout yesterday at around 4.55pm. 

The motorcyclist, a man aged in his late 40s, was injured when he collided with a jeep and a tractor while driving in traffic. 

He was taken to University Hospital Letterkenny in a critical condition where he later passed away. 

The driver of the jeep was uninjured and the driver of the tractor was taken to hospital to receive medical attention. His injuries are non-life threatening. 

The scene is currently preserved and Garda Forensic Collision Investigators are carrying out an examination. 

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward. 

Any road users who were travelling on the N14 between Dry Arch and Port Road roundabouts yesterday evening and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) are asked to make it available to gardaí. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 916 7100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station. 

