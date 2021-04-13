#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 8°C Tuesday 13 April 2021
Motorcyclist (60s) dies in three-vehicle collision in north Dublin

Gardaí are currently at the scene of the collision which occurred on the R127 near Milverton in Skerries.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 13 Apr 2021, 8:03 PM
1 hour ago
https://jrnl.ie/5408819
File photo - R127, Milverton, Skerries
Image: Google Street View
A MAN HAS died following a three-vehicle collision, involving a motorcycle and two cars, in Co Dublin today.

Gardaí are currently at the scene of the collision which occurred at 4.40pm on the R127 near Milverton in Skerries. 

The driver of the motorcycle, a man aged in his 60s, was fatally injured. His body has been removed from the scene to the mortuary in Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown. 

The two drivers of the cars and one passenger have been taken to Beaumont Hospital for treatment. 

The R127 is currently closed and local diversions are in place. 

Garda Forensic Collision Investigators are en route to the scene. 

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward. 

Any road users who were travelling on the R127 between 4pm and 5pm today and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) are asked to make it available to gardaí. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Balbriggan Garda Station on 01 802 0510, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station. 

Hayley Halpin
