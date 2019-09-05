Motorcyclist (45) dies following collision with car in Dublin

A MOTORCYCLIST HAS died following a collision in Dublin yesterday evening.

The incident happened on the Old Navan Road at the entrance to the Saddlers estate in Mulhuddart at around 7.30pm.

The collision involved a 45-year-old motorcyclist and a car, being driven by a 50-year-old man.

The motorcyclist was serious injured and taken to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown where he later died. A post-mortem examination is due to take place.

Garda Forensic Collision Investigators attended the scene and conducted an examination. The road has since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time of the collision and who may have witnessed it to contact them.

They are particularly interested in speaking with a pedal cyclist who was at the scene and may have witnessed the collision.

Gardaí can be contacted at Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.