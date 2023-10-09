Advertisement

Google Street View N55 at Lissoy, Co Westmeath
# Crash
Motorcyclist (50s) dies following collision with car in Co Westmeath
The incident occurred on the N55 at Lissoy at around 5.50pm.
15 minutes ago

A MOTORCYCLIST HAS died following a collision with a car in Co Westmeath this evening. 

The incident occurred on the N55 at Lissoy at around 5.50pm.

The motorcyclist, a man in his late 50s, was fatally injured in the collision.

His body has since taken to Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar where a post-mortem will take place.

No one else has been reported injured in the incident. 

The road will remain closed overnight to traffic with diversions in place on the N55 between Athlone and Ballymahon.

Garda Forensic Collision Investigators will carry out an examination of the scene tomorrow morning.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Road users with camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the area at the time are asked to make this available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Athlone Garda Station on 090 649 2600 the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

Author
Hayley Halpin
