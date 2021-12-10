Teenage motorcyclist dies in Donegal crash this afternoon

A TEENAGE MOTORCYCLIST has died following a collision between a motorbike and a car in Donegal this afternoon.

The crash occurred at approximately 2pm this afternoon on the Railway Road, Killygordon in Donegal.

The man, aged in his late teens, was pronounced dead at the scene. His body has since been removed to Letterkenny University Hospital, with a post mortem set to take place.

No other injuries have been reported in the incident.

Gardaí and emergency services are currently at the scene of the crash, with the road set to remain closed overnight. Local diversions are in place.

Forensic Collision Investigators have been called to the scene by Gardaí.

Gardaí are seeking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to come forward. They are also seeking anyone with video footage who was travelling in the area at the time to make it available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 9167100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.