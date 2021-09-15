#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 15 September 2021
Motorcyclist (20) dies in single-vehicle collision in Dublin city overnight

Shortly before 4am, gardaí and emergency services were alerted to the collision at Inns Quay.

By Órla Ryan Wednesday 15 Sep 2021, 7:59 AM
Inns Quay
Image: Google Maps
Image: Google Maps

A MOTORCYCLIST HAS died following a single-vehicle collision in Dublin city overnight.

Shortly before 4am, gardaí and emergency services were alerted to the collision at Inns Quay in Dublin city centre.

The motorcyclist, a man aged 20, was fatally injured when his bike left the road and stuck lamp post.

The scene was examined by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and the road has since fully reopened to traffic.

The Coroner has been notified and the body of the deceased has been removed to Dublin City Morgue for a post-mortem examination.

Investigating gardaí are appealing for witnesses and anyone with camera footage (including dashcam) from the crash site to contact them. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bridewell Garda Station 01 666 8200 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

Órla Ryan
