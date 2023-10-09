Motorcyclist dies in single vehicle crash in Co Donegal

A MOTORCYCLIST HAS died in a single vehicle crash in Co Donegal yesterday.

Gardaí and Emergency Services attended the scene of the incident on the R262 near Glenties shortly before 4pm on Sunday.

The man, aged in his 40s, received medical treatment at the scene but was pronounced dead a short time later.

The road is currently closed to traffic and local diversions are in place on the R262 between Kilraine and Frosses. Garda Forensic Collision Investigators have been requested to examine the scene and a report will be sent to the local Coroner.

Gardaí in Glenties are appealing to any person who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Road users with camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the area at the time are asked to make it available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda station on 074 916 7100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

This is one of many fatal road incidents that occurred over the weekend. Three other men died in separate collisions in Co Kerry, Co Roscommon and Co Louth.

In Listowel, Co Kerry, a male pedestrian “aged in his late teens”, gardaí said, was seriously injured and later died at Kerry University Hospital.

In Roscommon, a male driver in his early 20s was fatally injured when the car he was driving overturned on Saturday.

The same day, a male pedestrian in his 40s was struck and killed on the M1 motorway.