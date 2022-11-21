Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Dublin: 6°C Monday 21 November 2022
Advertisement

Motorcyclist (40s) dies following fatal collision involving a lorry in Tipperary

The incident occurred at approximately 10am this morning.

31 minutes ago 2,524 Views 0 Comments
Image: Shutterstock

A MAN IN his 40s has died following a fatal collision between a motorcycle and a lorry in Co Tipperary this morning.

The incident occurred at approximately 10am this morning on New Road, Lisronagh in Clonmel, Co Tipperary.

The motorcyclist, who was aged in his 40s, has been pronounced dead following the collision.

His body has since been removed to Tipperary University Hospital.

Gardaí have said that there are no other injuries at this time.

The road is currently closed with Forensic Collision Investigators set to attend, while Gardaí are currently at the scene.

Local diversions have been put in place.

Following the collision, Gardaí have asked for any witnesses to come forward.

Gardaí are currently seeking road users who may have footage – including dash cam – and who were travelling on New Road this morning.

In particular, Gardaí are seeking motorists who have have been present or driven past the collision and have asked that they make contact with them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052 617 7640, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

