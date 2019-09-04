Motorcyclist (20) dies following collision with school bus in Leitrim

A MOTORCYCLIST HAS died following a collision between his motorcycle and a Bus Éireann school bus in Leitrim earlier today.

The incident happened at around 8am on the main Cloone to Fenagh/Ballinamore Road (R705), approximately 3km from Cloone.

The motorcyclist, a 20-year-old man, was fatally injured and his body was removed to Sligo University Hospital where a post-mortem will take place.

The driver of the bus, aged in his early 60s, received minor injuries and was brought to Sligo University Hospital. There were four passengers on the bus at the time of the collision, none of whom were injured.

Garda Forensic Collision investigators attended the scene and the road was closed earlier.

Gardaí have appealed for anyone who travelled on the main road from Cloone to Fenagh between 7.15am and 7.45am and may have encountered the school bus and a motorcyclist to contact Carrick on Shannon Garda Station on 071 9650510, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.