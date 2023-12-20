Man (20s) arrested in connection with alleged hit-and-run in Dublin two years ago

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED a man in his 20s in connection with an alleged hit-and-run in Dublin two years ago.
On Sunday 25 October 2021 at around 11.15pm, a young woman was struck by a motorcyclist on Priorswood Road in Dublin 17.
The woman, aged in her 20s, was seriously injured in the collision and a witness appeal was made following the incident to trace the driver who allegedly failed to remain at the scene.
Gardaí have confirmed this morning that they have charged a man in relation to the collision and he is due to appear before Swords District Court this morning at 10.30am.
