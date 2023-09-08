Motorcyclist hospitalised with serious injuries after crash in Co Cork

A MOTORCYCLIST HAS been hospitalised with serious injuries following a single-vehicle collision in Co Cork.

The incident happened on the N20 Cork to Limerick road at Buttevant at around 10.30pm yesterday.

A man, aged in his 50s, was taken to Cork University Hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

The road is currently closed for examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward to them.

Anyone who was travelling in in the area of Ballybeg, Buttevant between 10pm and 11pm and has video camera footage (including dash-cam) from this area at this time is asked to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mallow Garda Station on 022 31450, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any garda station.