Dublin: 11 °C Sunday 5 April, 2020
Man (20s) on scrambler bike dies after colliding with tree in Cork

The crash happened on a public trail in a woodland area at around 8pm last night.

By Sean Murray Sunday 5 Apr 2020, 7:21 AM
4 hours ago 21,560 Views 18 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5066657
Image: Shutterstock.com
Image: Shutterstock.com

GARDAÍ IN CORK have begun an investigation after a fatal crash involving a scrambler bike in Blarney yesterday evening.

Local gardaí were informed of the incident, which took place on a public trail in a woodland area at around 8pm.

From initial investigations, it appears the driver of the scrambler – a man in his mid-20s – collided with a tree. 

No other persons were involved in the incident.

Emergency services attended the scene where the man was pronounced dead. His body was removed to the mortuary at Cork University Hospital where a post-mortem will be carried out.

The scene is currently preserved for a technical examination by garda forensic investigators. Investigations remain ongoing. 

