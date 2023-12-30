Advertisement
Man in his 50s seriously injured after motorcycle struck kerb in Arklow

The man went home after the incident but later collapsed and was brought to hospital.
33 minutes ago

GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED for information about a serious motorcycle collision that occurred in county Wicklow in the early hours of this morning.

Shortly after 12.30am, a motorcycle struck a pavement kerb on the Dublin Road (R772) in Arklow.

The driver and the pillion passenger fell from the motorcycle.

Both people made their way home where the male driver, aged in his 50s, collapsed. He was removed to St Vincent’s University Hospital in Dublin, where he remains in a serious condition.

The female passenger, aged in her 40s, was also removed to St. Vincent’s Hospital where she is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The road is currently closed for a technical examination by Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Any road users or pedestrians who were in the vicinity of the R772, at exit 20 from the M11 southbound travelling towards Arklow town, between 00.15am and 00.45am today and who may have camera footage (including dashcam) are asked to make this available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Arklow Street Garda Station on 0402 32304, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

