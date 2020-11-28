#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 6°C Saturday 28 November 2020
Motorcyclist (20s) seriously injured in Wexford collision

The single-vehicle collision took place close to midnight last night.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Saturday 28 Nov 2020, 10:35 AM
A stretch of the road where the crash took place.
Image: Google Streetview
Image: Google Streetview

A MOTORCYCLIST HAS been seriously injured in a single-vehicle collision in Co Wexford.

Shortly before midnight last night, Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the crash on the R733 at Ballinteskin, near New Ross.

It’s understood the motorcyclist, a man his early 20s, sustained serious injuries when his motorcycle left the road and struck a ditch.

He was treated at the scene by emergency services personnel and removed by ambulance to University Hospital Waterford. His condition is understood to be serious, Gardaí said.

The road is currently closed and local diversions are in place. Garda forensic collision investigators will examine the crash site later this morning.

Gardaí at New Ross are appealing for witnesses. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or with camera footage is asked to contact New Ross Garda Station on 051 426030 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Gráinne Ní Aodha
