Motorcyclist killed in collision in north Clare

ONE PERSON HAS died following a road traffic collision in north Clare this morning.

The incident occurred at around 10.20am on the N67 Ballyvaughan road out of Lisdoonvarna.

It’s understood that a car and motorcycle collided and that the motorcyclist was fatally injured. The victim’s body remained at the scene this afternoon.

Advertisement

It’s believed the occupants of the car, a family of tourists, were uninjured.

The man N67 road will remain closed until a Garda Forensic Collision Investigation completes an examination of the scene.

Members of the Clare Garda Roads Policing Unit are investigating the circumstances of the collision.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have travelled the N67 between Ballyvaughan and Lisdoonvarna around 10.20am today to contact them if they witnessed the collision or have any information or dashcam footage that might assist them in their investigation.

Gardaí in Ennis can be contacted on 065 6848100.