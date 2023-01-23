Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Monday 23 January 2023 Dublin: 8°C
Alamy Stock Photo
# Castleisland
Male motorcyclist (20s) killed in crash with car in Kerry
The incident occurred at approximately 7.50pm yesterday.
3.5k
1
49 minutes ago

A MALE MOTORCYCLIST his 20s has died following a crash between a car and a motorcycle in Co Kerry yesterday evening.

The incident occurred at approximately 7.50pm yesterday evening on the N21 at Killally, Castleisland in County Kerry.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, with no other injuries being reported.

Forensic Collision Investigators are due to attend the scene of the crash this morning, according to Gardaí.

The road is currently closed, with Gardaí saying it is likely to remain closed “for some time”. Local diversions are currently in place.

Local Gardaí have called for any witnesses to come forward with information.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N21 near Killally between 7:30pm and 8:15pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí,” said a Garda spokesperson.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tralee Garda Station on 066 710 2300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.”

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Tadgh McNally
tadgh@thejournal.ie
@TadghMcN
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     