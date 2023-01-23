Male motorcyclist (20s) killed in crash with car in Kerry

A MALE MOTORCYCLIST his 20s has died following a crash between a car and a motorcycle in Co Kerry yesterday evening.

The incident occurred at approximately 7.50pm yesterday evening on the N21 at Killally, Castleisland in County Kerry.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, with no other injuries being reported.

Forensic Collision Investigators are due to attend the scene of the crash this morning, according to Gardaí.

The road is currently closed, with Gardaí saying it is likely to remain closed “for some time”. Local diversions are currently in place.

Local Gardaí have called for any witnesses to come forward with information.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N21 near Killally between 7:30pm and 8:15pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí,” said a Garda spokesperson.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tralee Garda Station on 066 710 2300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.”