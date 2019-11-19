Motorcyclist killed following collision on M50

A 29-YEAR-OLD motorcyclist has been killed following a collision on the M50 motorway in Dublin.
The collision happened on the off-ramp at Junction 5 southbound, shortly before 8 o’clock this morning.
The man was taken to Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown in a critical condition, before succumbing to his injuries today.
Gardaí have said a post-mortem will take place at a later date.
Investigators have asked for anyone who may have witnessed the incident, particularly those with dash-cam footage, to contact Finglas garda station on 01 666 7500 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.
