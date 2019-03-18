Motorcyclist killed in road crash in south Dublin

A MAN HAS died in a road crash in Tallaght, south Dublin, this morning.

The man, a motorcyclist in his 40s, was involved in a single vehicle collision at Whitestown Way at 7am.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body has been removed to Tallaght Hospital for a post mortem.

This stretch of road is closed to facilitate an examination by garda forensic collision investigators.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Tallaght garda station on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.