Motorist arrested on suspicion of drink driving with infant in front seat

A MOTORIST IN Arklow who had a baby in the front seat of his car has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving.

Gardaí in Arklow arrested the man after discovering an infant in a child seat was unrestrained while the man was driving.

Gardaí said the man will be issued a Fixed Charge Penalty Notice, a €400 fine and a six month disqualification.

“The child was taken to safety,” An Garda Síochána said in a statement on Facebook. “Tusla were notified and a file is being prepared relating to this aspect of the case.”