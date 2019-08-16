This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 16 August, 2019
Motorist arrested on suspicion of drink driving with infant in front seat

The child was not strapped in while the man was driving.

By Cónal Thomas Friday 16 Aug 2019, 1:23 PM
Image: An Garda Síochána
Image: An Garda Síochána

A MOTORIST IN Arklow who had a baby in the front seat of his car has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving.

Gardaí in Arklow arrested the man after discovering an infant in a child seat was unrestrained while the man was driving. 

Gardaí said the man will be issued a Fixed Charge Penalty Notice, a €400 fine and a six month disqualification.

“The child was taken to safety,” An Garda Síochána said in a statement on Facebook. “Tusla were notified and a file is being prepared relating to this aspect of the case.”

