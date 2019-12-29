This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 29 December, 2019
Over 1,300 motorists broke down on their way to hospital last year, figures from the AA show

More than 20 of these cases involved a passenger who was in labour.

By Conor McCrave Sunday 29 Dec 2019, 3:08 PM
55 minutes ago 2,284 Views 10 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4949444
Image: Shutterstock/mezzotint
Image: Shutterstock/mezzotint

MORE THAN 1,300 motorists had their car break down en route to hospital in 2018, some with passengers in labour, according to figures from Insurance company AA Ireland. 

The breakdown assistance arm of the company dealt 1,302 cases where the motorist was either en route to hospital for themselves or were carrying passengers who needed to be seen. 

Some 21 of these cases involved a passenger in the vehicle who was in labour.

The AA is advising motorists not to overlook car maintenance during the current holiday season. 

“Last year alone we dealt with 1,302 breakdowns where either the motorist needed to get to hospital or they were escorting someone who needed treatment,” Conor Faughnan, AA Director of Consumer Affairs said. 

“Car breakdowns are never an enjoyable experience, but in a case of Murphy’s Law you can almost guarantee that they will happen at the most inconvenient time.

“It’s important, particularly during the winter months where some motoring issues such as old or defective batteries can be magnified, that people stay on top of their car maintenance to help reduce the risk.”

The AA was called out to almost 1,000 breakdowns involving someone about to travel abroad – 905 cases involved passengers who were due to catch a flight, while 47 involved passengers due to take a ferry. 

“For most of us the holiday season is in the rear-view mirror, but if you are fortunate enough to be planning a winter getaway this year it’s important that you don’t overlook the first stage of the holiday – getting to the airport or your ferry,” Faughnan said. 

