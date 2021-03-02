Motorists urged to take care as heavy fog hits many parts of the country

MOTORISTS ARE BEING urged to take care this morning as fog covers routes in many countries.

A Status Yellow fog warning is in place until 10am for Donegal, Sligo, Roscommon, Leitrim, Cavan, Monaghan, Louth, Longford, Meath, Kildare and Dublin.

Take care if embarking on essential journeys this morning with fog reported on many routes. A Status Yellow - fog warning is in place until 10am for Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan, Dublin, Kildare, Longford, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Westmeath, Leitrim, Roscommon, Sligo

Please #SlowDown pic.twitter.com/DpU0v3IBvV — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) March 2, 2021

There is particularly poor visibility in Monaghan and Roscommon, according to the AA.

Motorists are advised to slow down in affected areas, use fog lights where necessary but not to forget to switch them off when they’re no longer needed.

Frost and fog will clear in most areas later this morning leading to a dry day with sunny spells.