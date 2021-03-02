#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 2 March 2021
Motorists urged to take care as heavy fog hits many parts of the country

A Status Yellow fog warning is in place for 11 countties until 10am.

By Cónal Thomas Tuesday 2 Mar 2021, 7:42 AM
MOTORISTS ARE BEING urged to take care this morning as fog covers routes in many countries. 

A Status Yellow fog warning is in place until 10am for Donegal, Sligo, Roscommon, Leitrim, Cavan, Monaghan, Louth, Longford, Meath, Kildare and Dublin. 

There is particularly poor visibility in Monaghan and Roscommon, according to the AA. 

Motorists are advised to slow down in affected areas, use fog lights where necessary but not to forget to switch them off when they’re no longer needed.

Frost and fog will clear in most areas later this morning leading to a dry day with sunny spells. 

