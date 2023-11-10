Advertisement

Friday 10 November 2023
Alamy Non-HGVs and other drivers will be directed to use service areas as rest areas.
TD criticises TII after it plans to reserve motorway lay-bys for lorries only

TD Seán Canney says the proposal “flies in the face” of the agency’s advice on driving while tired.
53 minutes ago

GALWAY INDEPENDENT TD Seán Canney has criticised Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) as it plans to reserve motorway lay-bys for lorry drivers only.

Canney, who claims the plan goes against TII’s own advice, says the it makes “no sense” and that he sees a number of cars use the lay-bys to break their journeys.

In a letter, penned by the TII in reply to Canney, the agency says that its “Draft Service Area Policy” proposes that the lay-bys, located along many motorways across the country, will be reserved for those driving Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs), or lorries.

Non-HGVs and other drivers will be directed to use service areas as rest areas, to leave enough room for those driving HGVs to use lay-bys as rest areas.

Canney said: “Tiredness kills but someone in an office somewhere has decided that the everyday drivers should not pull into a lay-by for a rest in the future.”

Canney criticised the proposal as he says he sees “plenty of use of lay-bys by cars, vans, and trucks” when he travels on motorways.

“What happens if you want to pull in because of bad weather, tiredness or you need to stretch your legs?”

He added that signs, along motorways, reminding motorists of the dangers of driving while tired encourages motorists to take a break.

According to Canney, the TII proposal “flies in the face of their own advice not to drive if you are tired”.

The letter from the TII told Canney that its draft policy also proposes a maximum distance of 60km between service areas on motorways and dual carriageways.

The agency is currently reviewing recommendation submissions, on the policy, that it received from the public after a consultation that concluded in August.

Author
Muiris O'Cearbhaill
