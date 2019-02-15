This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 15 February, 2019
Tourists banned from Mount Everest base camp in bid to reduce rubbish piling up

The growing popularity of the mountain has lead to mounting levels of trash – and corpses.

By AFP Friday 15 Feb 2019, 4:32 PM
1 hour ago 4,487 Views 13 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4495911
Image: David Cheskin/PA Images
Image: David Cheskin/PA Images

CHINA HAS BANNED tourists from accessing its Mount Everest base camp in Tibet amid an ongoing campaign to clean up trash in the mountainous region, said state media Friday.

The ban applies to “ordinary tourists”, not those with climbing permits, reported official news agency Xinhua.

Access will be closed from areas above the Rongpo Monastery, which is about 5,000 metres above sea level, said the report, citing remarks from Kelsang, the deputy director at the nature reserve.

A new camp for visitors will be set up about two kilometres from the original one, reported Xinhua.

The Everest region, part of which belongs to neighbouring Nepal, has seen a growing number of tourists and mountaineers in recent years.

In 2018, the Himalayan nation saw the number of tourists jump nearly 25 percent as it welcomed a record high of 1,173,072 visitors.

Last year also saw a record 807 climbers reach the summit of the world’s tallest mountain.

But the growing popularity of the mountain has led to mounting levels of trash — and corpses.

In addition to its ban, China also plans to focus on removing the bodies of mountaineers above 8,000 metres and will limit the number of people at its base camp to under 300.

In 2018, China conducted three clean-up sessions above 5,200 metres, said Xinhua in its report, collecting “more than eight tonnes of household waste, human feces and mountaineering trash.”

Local authorities in Tibet officially announced its ban to higher-altitude areas of Mount Everest in December.

© – AFP, 2019

