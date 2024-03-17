Tents set up on Mount Street as some asylum seekers return

AT LEAST 25 asylum seekers have returned to Mount Street in Dublin city centre, after over 100 international protection applicants were relocated to a rural location in south county Dublin where there were given tents and invited to make a new camp.

The men were taken in busses and taxis to Crooksling, near Saggart yesterday morning, while the tents that they had been living in near the International Protection Office in the city centre were removed by Dublin City Council.

Several of the men travelled back to the city yesterday evening, not knowing where they would sleep.

While they were gone, a private contractor hired by the council cleared away the tents and some of the men’s belongings.

One man, Sibin, told The Journal that he and his friends stayed at the site in Crooksling for an hour before making the decision to walk back “for over an hour”, before they found the station and took trains back into the city centre.

Advertisement

“We are human, we are the same as you, but we were treated like animals,” he said.

Other asylum seekers said that the site was too remote and it was much colder there than on Mount Street. There are now about a dozen tents set up again on Mount Street.

Opposition politicians yesterday accused the Department of Integration of moving the asylum seekers in order to have them out of the way before today’s St Patrick’s Day parade, one of the biggest tourism events in the Irish calendar.

Speaking to reporters in Washington DC yesterday, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar denied this was the case, claiming the relocation had happened on health and safety grounds.

However, the Government has been strongly criticised for the way in which it handled the issue yesterday. Sinn Féin housing spokesperson Eoin Ó Broin posted today on social media site X that it was a “deeply cynical and unacceptable way to treat human beings”.

“These men should be provided with shelter not tents in the Dublin mountains. Nobody, no matter where they are from, should be forced to sleep rough because of Govt incompetence!”

With reporting from Cormac Fitzgerald