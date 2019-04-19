This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Friday 19 April, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

World-renowned mountaineers presumed dead following avalanche on 'nightmare' route in Canada

The three climbers went missing on Tuesday.

By Stephen McDermott Friday 19 Apr 2019, 10:34 AM
5 minutes ago 240 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4599799
Banff National Park, where the mountaineers went missing
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images
Banff National Park, where the mountaineers went missing
Banff National Park, where the mountaineers went missing
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

THREE WORLD-RENOWNED professional mountaineers are missing and presumed dead following an avalanche on a western Canadian summit.

American Jess Roskelley, 36, and Austrians Hansjorg Auer, 35, and David Lama, 28, went missing on Tuesday evening in Banff National Park, local media has reported.

The three men were attempting to climb the east face of Howse Pass, an isolated and difficult route, according to Parks Canada.

They were part of a team of experienced athletes sponsored by American outdoor equipment firm The North Face, the company confirmed to AFP.

Following the avalanche, authorities launched an aerial search for the trio.

Rescuers subsequently found signs of several avalanches and debris consistent with climbing equipment, Parks Canada said, leading them to presume that the climbers were dead.

It is unlikely the three men survived, John Roskelley, father of missing Jess Roskelley, told local media in the US state of Washington.

“This route they were trying to do was first done in 2000,” he told the Spokesman-Review.

“It’s just one of those routes where you have to have the right conditions or it turns into a nightmare. This is one of those trips where it turned into a nightmare”

Poor weather conditions have increased avalanche risks in the mountainous area on the border between Alberta and British Columbia, and the search has been halted for safety reasons.

With reporting from - © AFP 2019

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie