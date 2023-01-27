Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Friday 27 January 2023 Dublin: 3°C
Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie
# Galway
Woman (80s) seriously injured in Galway crash
The crash happened at 5.20pm.
3.8k
0
1 hour ago

GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED for witnesses after a serious crash in Galway this evening.

A woman in her 80s was seriously injured after she was knocked down by a car in the Mountbellew area of Galway.

The woman was taken to University Hospital Galway to be treated for their injuries. Her injuries are understood to be serious. The driver of the car did not require hospital treatment.

A garda spokesman said: “Investigating Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward.

“They are also appealing to those with camera footage (including motorists with dash cam) from the area at the time of the collision, to make it available to them.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Mountbellew Garda Station on 090 967 9292, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.”

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     