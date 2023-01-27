Woman (80s) seriously injured in Galway crash

GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED for witnesses after a serious crash in Galway this evening.

A woman in her 80s was seriously injured after she was knocked down by a car in the Mountbellew area of Galway.

The woman was taken to University Hospital Galway to be treated for their injuries. Her injuries are understood to be serious. The driver of the car did not require hospital treatment.

A garda spokesman said: “Investigating Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward.

“They are also appealing to those with camera footage (including motorists with dash cam) from the area at the time of the collision, to make it available to them.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Mountbellew Garda Station on 090 967 9292, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.”