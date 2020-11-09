#Open journalism No news is bad news

Suspected outbreak of coronavirus at Mountjoy Prison

The suspected outbreak has led to the postponement of a firearms trial at the Special Criminal Court.

By Paul Neilan Monday 9 Nov 2020, 1:34 PM
Image: Shutterstock/Derick Hudson
Image: Shutterstock/Derick Hudson

A SUSPECTED OUTBREAK of coronavirus at Mountjoy Prison has led to the postponement of a firearms trial at the Special Criminal Court.

The trial of Trevor Byrne (40) of Cappagh Road, Finglas West, Dublin 11 was adjourned when a prison officer this morning told the court that the “entire division of Mountjoy Prison, where Mr Byrne resides, is on lockdown”.

Byrne is accused of possessing a 9mm Luger-calibre semi-automatic weapon at Woodford Grove, Clondalkin, Dublin 22, on 15 November of last year. 
Byrne is also accused of possessing ammunition and of possessing €3,050, which he knew or believed was the proceeds of criminal conduct at the same date and location. 
The trial at the non-jury court was due to begin on Wednesday and is scheduled for two weeks.  

Justice Hunt adjourned all matters for a week, to Monday, 16 November for an update.

Paul Neilan

