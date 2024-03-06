Advertisement
death in custody

Investigations underway into death of prisoner at Mountjoy Prison

The discovery was made this morning by prison officers – it is believed there is no suggestion of foul play.
Updated 23 minutes ago

LAST UPDATE | 23 minutes ago

INVESTIGATIONS ARE UNDERWAY into the death of a prisoner at Mountjoy Prison.

The discovery was made this morning by prison officers – it is believed there is no suggestion of foul play.

The death is being investigated in three separate probes by gardaí, the Irish Prison Service and the Inspector of Prisons. 

It is understand the man who died had been imprisoned for attacking a woman with a knife. He was sentenced in 2022 in regard to the incident in November 2020. 

A spokesperson confirmed the incident: “The Irish Prison Service can confirm that there was a death of a person in custody in Mountjoy Prison on 6 March 2024 and the next of kin have been notified.

“All deaths in custody are investigated by the Irish Prison Service, the Inspector of Prisons and An Garda Síochána, where circumstances warrant. The cause of death is determined by the Coroner’s Office.”

