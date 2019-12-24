Prisoners removed after spending night on roof of Mountjoy

THE IRISH PRISON service has said all four prisoners who gained access to the roof of a building in Mountjoy Prison complex yesterday have now been removed.

Three of the prisoners spent the night on the roof. The Irish Prison Service said these three prisoners were “successfully and safely removed by specially trained staff” at 8am today.

“The Director General has commended all the staff involved in ensuring that this incident was successfully resolved. Mountjoy senior management have commenced an investigation into the incident.”