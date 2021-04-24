#Open journalism No news is bad news

Firefighters escalate operations in Mourne Mountains as gorse blaze continues to rage

The fire has been ongoing since the early hours of Friday morning.

By Céimin Burke Saturday 24 Apr 2021, 8:32 AM
Image: Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service
Image: Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service

FIREFIGHTERS ARE ESCALATING operations in the Mourne Mountains as a huge gorse fire continues to spread.

The Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service said this morning that a large number of fire fighting resources will attend the Slieve Donard area of the Northern Mournes to help tackle the blaze.

The fire service asked members of the public not to gather in the area and requested that walkers avoid the Newcastle side of Slieve Donard.

People were instructed to avoid the Glen River and Bloody Bridge River access points throughout the weekend due to the ongoing incident and the potential for further fires in the extremely dry conditions.

The fire service added that the threat posed by the blazes makes wild camping unsuitable in the area.

“We would ask the public to exercise due care and vigilance in relation to fire safety if out in the countryside during this current dry spell,” the fire service said.

