This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 13 °C Wednesday 8 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Plan to move people's barges off Dublin's Grand Canal stalled by heritage minister

Minister of State Malcolm Noonan said that he is hoping to establish a mediation process.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Wednesday 8 Jul 2020, 1:48 PM
22 minutes ago 2,830 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5144700
Image: Petition
Image: Petition

THE MINISTER OF State for Heritage and Electoral Reform has stalled plans to move several barges off the Grand Canal, after petitions from barge dwellers.

It’s understood the Green Party’s Malcolm Noonan contacted barge owners and said that these evictions would not happen. 

Four boat owners were served evictions notices, and told that their homes are to be removed by crane and stored for a month before being sold off.

The Minister of State is now in discussions with those involved in the hope of finding a more permanent solution, it is understood.

Waterways Ireland, which is the government authority for looking after the nation’s rivers and canals, has repeatedly warned those living on the barges that they must move on. 

According to current by-laws, Waterways Ireland does not allow boats to moor on any canals for more than five consecutive days.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

However, current residents say they should be allowed live there and that the laws need updating to cater for the current housing crisis. 

The Department of Heritage and Waterways Ireland have been contacted. 

- with reporting from Garreth MacNamee

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie