One too many Netflix binges this Christmas? Here are the movies on subscription-free TV in the next three days

Here’s a list of all the movies on terrestrial telly between now and the end of Stephen’s Day.

Christmas Eve

Kung Fu Panda 3 – 10.40am – BBC One

Murder on the Orient Express – 11.40am – BBC Two

Scrooged – 12pm – Comedy Central

Over the Hedge – 1pm – FilmFour

A Christmas Carol (1984) – 1.10pm – Channel 4



Toy Story 3 – 1.25pm – BBC One

Despicable Me 2 - 2.05pm – RTÉ One

Madeline – 2.20pm RTÉ2

Frozen – 3pm – BBC One

Home Alone – RTÉ One – 3.50pm

Ice Age: The Meltdown – 4.15pm – Virgin Media One

Get Santa – 4.25pm – RTÉ2

The Lego Movie – 4.30pm – Sky One

The Devil Wears Prada – 4.50pm – FilmFour

Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens – 6.20pm – RTÉ2

Die Hard 2 – 9pm – FilmFour

Planes, Trains and Automobiles – 9pm – Sky One

The Guard – 10.25pm – RTÉ2

Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping – FilmFour

Christmas Day

Matilda – 8.30am – RTÉ One

Oliver Twist – 10.25am – Virgin Media One

Moana – 12.55pm – BBC One

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (The original one) – 1.20pm – RTÉ One



Back to the Future – 2.35pm – Channel 4

Home Alone 2 – 2.55pm – RTÉ One

Beauty and the Beast (live action)- 4.45pm – RTE One

Shrek – 5.30pm – TG4

How to Train Your Dragon – 6pm – E4

Raiders of the Lost Ark – 6.10pm RTÉ2

Paddington 2 – 7pm – RTÉ2

Jurassic World – 8.05pm – RTÉ2

Deadpool – 9pm – FilmFour

The Young Offenders – 10.40pm – RTÉ One

St Stephen’s Day

The Great Gatsby (The Leonardo DiCaprio one) – 12.45am – RTÉ2



Slumdog Millionaire – 1am – Channel 4

The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie – 8.20am – Channel 4

Cool Runnings – 10am – RTÉ One

Wreck-It Ralph – 10.25am – BBC One

Mars Attacks! – 10.30am – Comedy Central

Oklahoma! – 10.50am – BBC Two

Stuart Little 2 – 11am – FilmFour

Guys and Dolls – 1.05pm – BBC Two

The Boss Baby – 1.50pm – BBC One

Oliver Twist (1968) -2pm – Virgin Media Two



Goldfinger – 3.25pm – RTÉ2

The Jungle Book (live action) – 3.45pm – BBC One



Alice Through the Looking Glass – 3.45 – RTÉ One

Night at the Museum – 4.20pm – FilmFour

Ratatouille – 5pm – Channel 4

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

Men in Black 3 – 7.10pm – Channel 4

Paddington – 7.20pm – BBC One

Skyfall – 9pm – RTÉ2

The Shawshank Redemption – 9pm – Sky One

The Snapper – 9pm – Virgin Media One

Bridget Jones’s Baby – 9.25pm – RTÉ One

The Wolf of Wall Street – 11.05pm – Channel 4