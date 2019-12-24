This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 8 °C Tuesday 24 December, 2019
One too many Netflix binges this Christmas? Here are the movies on subscription-free TV in the next three days

We have you covered.

By Garreth MacNamee Tuesday 24 Dec 2019, 9:00 AM
46 minutes ago 6,907 Views 9 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4932527
Image: Lucasfilm
Image: Lucasfilm

THERE’S A LOT to be said for Netflix and other streaming sites. No ads, no messing etc.

But there’s only so many times you can watch Christmas With The Kranks or some other festive flick you’ve seen a thousand times.

Don’t worry – we’ve got you covered. 

Here’s a list of all the movies on terrestrial telly between now and the end of Stephen’s Day. 

Christmas Eve

Kung Fu Panda 3 – 10.40am – BBC One

Murder on the Orient Express – 11.40am – BBC Two

Scrooged – 12pm – Comedy Central 

Over the Hedge – 1pm – FilmFour

A Christmas Carol (1984) – 1.10pm – Channel 4

Toy Story 3 – 1.25pm – BBC One

Despicable Me 2 - 2.05pm – RTÉ One

Madeline – 2.20pm RTÉ2

Frozen – 3pm – BBC One

Home Alone – RTÉ One – 3.50pm

Ice Age: The Meltdown – 4.15pm – Virgin Media One

Get Santa – 4.25pm – RTÉ2

The Lego Movie – 4.30pm – Sky One

The Devil Wears Prada – 4.50pm – FilmFour

Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens – 6.20pm – RTÉ2

Die Hard 2 – 9pm – FilmFour

Planes, Trains and Automobiles – 9pm – Sky One

The Guard – 10.25pm – RTÉ2

Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping – FilmFour

Christmas Day 

matilda Source: Jersey FIlms

Matilda – 8.30am – RTÉ One

Oliver Twist – 10.25am – Virgin Media One

Moana – 12.55pm – BBC One

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (The original one) – 1.20pm – RTÉ One

Back to the Future – 2.35pm – Channel 4

Home Alone 2 – 2.55pm – RTÉ One

Beauty and the Beast (live action)- 4.45pm – RTE One

Shrek – 5.30pm – TG4

How to Train Your Dragon – 6pm – E4

Raiders of the Lost Ark – 6.10pm RTÉ2

Paddington 2 – 7pm – RTÉ2

Jurassic World – 8.05pm – RTÉ2

Deadpool – 9pm – FilmFour

The Young Offenders – 10.40pm – RTÉ One

St Stephen’s Day

gtas

The Great Gatsby (The Leonardo DiCaprio one) – 12.45am – RTÉ2 

Slumdog Millionaire – 1am – Channel 4

The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie – 8.20am – Channel 4

Cool Runnings – 10am – RTÉ One

Wreck-It Ralph – 10.25am – BBC One

Mars Attacks! – 10.30am – Comedy Central 

Oklahoma! – 10.50am – BBC Two

Stuart Little 2 – 11am – FilmFour

Guys and Dolls – 1.05pm – BBC Two

The Boss Baby – 1.50pm – BBC One

Oliver Twist (1968) -2pm – Virgin Media Two 

Goldfinger – 3.25pm – RTÉ2

The Jungle Book (live action) – 3.45pm – BBC One 

Alice Through the Looking Glass – 3.45 – RTÉ One

Night at the Museum – 4.20pm – FilmFour

Ratatouille – 5pm – Channel 4

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

Men in Black 3 – 7.10pm – Channel 4

Paddington – 7.20pm – BBC One

Skyfall – 9pm – RTÉ2

The Shawshank Redemption – 9pm – Sky One

The Snapper – 9pm – Virgin Media One

Bridget Jones’s Baby – 9.25pm – RTÉ One

The Wolf of Wall Street – 11.05pm – Channel 4

