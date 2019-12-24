One too many Netflix binges this Christmas? Here are the movies on subscription-free TV in the next three days

THERE’S A LOT to be said for Netflix and other streaming sites. No ads, no messing etc.
But there’s only so many times you can watch Christmas With The Kranks or some other festive flick you’ve seen a thousand times.
Don’t worry – we’ve got you covered.
Here’s a list of all the movies on terrestrial telly between now and the end of Stephen’s Day.
Christmas Eve
Kung Fu Panda 3 – 10.40am – BBC One
Murder on the Orient Express – 11.40am – BBC Two
Scrooged – 12pm – Comedy Central
Over the Hedge – 1pm – FilmFour
A Christmas Carol (1984) – 1.10pm – Channel 4
Toy Story 3 – 1.25pm – BBC One
Despicable Me 2 - 2.05pm – RTÉ One
Madeline – 2.20pm RTÉ2
Frozen – 3pm – BBC One
Home Alone – RTÉ One – 3.50pm
Ice Age: The Meltdown – 4.15pm – Virgin Media One
Get Santa – 4.25pm – RTÉ2
The Lego Movie – 4.30pm – Sky One
The Devil Wears Prada – 4.50pm – FilmFour
Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens – 6.20pm – RTÉ2
Die Hard 2 – 9pm – FilmFour
Planes, Trains and Automobiles – 9pm – Sky One
The Guard – 10.25pm – RTÉ2
Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping – FilmFour
Christmas Day
Matilda – 8.30am – RTÉ One
Oliver Twist – 10.25am – Virgin Media One
Moana – 12.55pm – BBC One
Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (The original one) – 1.20pm – RTÉ One
Back to the Future – 2.35pm – Channel 4
Home Alone 2 – 2.55pm – RTÉ One
Beauty and the Beast (live action)- 4.45pm – RTE One
Shrek – 5.30pm – TG4
How to Train Your Dragon – 6pm – E4
Raiders of the Lost Ark – 6.10pm RTÉ2
Paddington 2 – 7pm – RTÉ2
Jurassic World – 8.05pm – RTÉ2
Deadpool – 9pm – FilmFour
The Young Offenders – 10.40pm – RTÉ One
St Stephen’s Day
The Great Gatsby (The Leonardo DiCaprio one) – 12.45am – RTÉ2
Slumdog Millionaire – 1am – Channel 4
The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie – 8.20am – Channel 4
Cool Runnings – 10am – RTÉ One
Wreck-It Ralph – 10.25am – BBC One
Mars Attacks! – 10.30am – Comedy Central
Oklahoma! – 10.50am – BBC Two
Stuart Little 2 – 11am – FilmFour
Guys and Dolls – 1.05pm – BBC Two
The Boss Baby – 1.50pm – BBC One
Oliver Twist (1968) -2pm – Virgin Media Two
Goldfinger – 3.25pm – RTÉ2
The Jungle Book (live action) – 3.45pm – BBC One
Alice Through the Looking Glass – 3.45 – RTÉ One
Night at the Museum – 4.20pm – FilmFour
Ratatouille – 5pm – Channel 4
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
Men in Black 3 – 7.10pm – Channel 4
Paddington – 7.20pm – BBC One
Skyfall – 9pm – RTÉ2
The Shawshank Redemption – 9pm – Sky One
The Snapper – 9pm – Virgin Media One
Bridget Jones’s Baby – 9.25pm – RTÉ One
The Wolf of Wall Street – 11.05pm – Channel 4
