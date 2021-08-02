Screen Watch: Your guide to the best TV movies this week

WE’VE BEEN SIFTING through the movie options available to watch on TV and streaming services over the week.

Your Documentary Pick

Pray Away

Netflix from Tuesday

Survivors and ex-leaders of the so-called ‘conversion therapy’ movement speak out about its harm to the LGBTQ community and its devastating persistence.

Your Action Pick

Skyscraper

Film4 at 9pm Wednesday

A former FBI agent and war veteran is tasked with assessing the security of the tallest building in the world. He ends up being framed when the building bursts into flames and as he tries to clear his name and track down those responsible, he also has to save his own family from the blaze.

Your Political Satire Pick

The Death of Stalin

RTÉ 2 at 9pm Friday

It’s 1953 and Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin has died. What follows is a chaotic bid for power by the country’s top politicians.

Your End of the World Pick

The Day After Tomorrow

Film4 at 6.40pm Saturday

When global warming triggers the onset of a new Ice Age, tornadoes flatten Los Angeles, a tidal wave engulfs New York City and the entire Northern Hemisphere begins to freeze solid. Climatologist Jack Hall, his son Sam and a small band of survivors must ride out the growing superstorm and battle to stay alive.

Your Rom Com Pick

Bride Wars

RTÉ One at 9.30pm Sunday

When two best friends discover that their dream weddings have been scheduled on the same day at the same venue and one of them is going to have to give it up, the gloves come off.