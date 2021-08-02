#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 16°C Monday 2 August 2021
Advertisement

Screen Watch: Your guide to the best TV movies this week

Here are our picks of movies on TV this week.

By Michelle Hennessy Monday 2 Aug 2021, 8:30 PM
10 minutes ago 524 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5511658

WE’VE BEEN SIFTING through the movie options available to watch on TV and streaming services over the week.

Your Documentary Pick

Pray Away

  • Netflix from Tuesday 

Source: Netflix/YouTube

Survivors and ex-leaders of the so-called ‘conversion therapy’ movement speak out about its harm to the LGBTQ community and its devastating persistence.

Your Action Pick

Skyscraper

  • Film4 at 9pm Wednesday

Source: Universal Pictures/YouTube

A former FBI agent and war veteran is tasked with assessing the security of the tallest building in the world. He ends up being framed when the building bursts into flames and as he tries to clear his name and track down those responsible, he also has to save his own family from the blaze.

Your Political Satire Pick

The Death of Stalin

  • RTÉ 2 at 9pm Friday

It’s 1953 and Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin has died. What follows is a chaotic bid for power by the country’s top politicians.

Your End of the World Pick

The Day After Tomorrow

  • Film4 at 6.40pm Saturday 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

When global warming triggers the onset of a new Ice Age, tornadoes flatten Los Angeles, a tidal wave engulfs New York City and the entire Northern Hemisphere begins to freeze solid. Climatologist Jack Hall, his son Sam and a small band of survivors must ride out the growing superstorm and battle to stay alive.

Your Rom Com Pick

Bride Wars

  • RTÉ One at 9.30pm Sunday

Source: 20th Century Studios/YouTube

When two best friends discover that their dream weddings have been scheduled on the same day at the same venue and one of them is going to have to give it up, the gloves come off.

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie