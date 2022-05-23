#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 23 May 2022
Screen Watch: Your guide to the best TV movies this week

Here are our picks of movies on TV this week.

By Michelle Hennessy Monday 23 May 2022, 6:30 PM
WE’VE BEEN SIFTING through the movie options available to watch on TV and streaming services over the week.      

Your Sci-Fi Pick

Super 8 

  • FilmFour at 8.45pm on Tuesday

Source: moviemaniacsDE/YouTube

A group of teens in 1979 are filming their own zombie movie at a train depot when a rain derails. In the chaos, a dangerous presence has been released into the town. Starring Joel Courtney and Elle Fanning. Directed by JJ Ambrams.

Your Funny Drama Pick

Can You Ever Forgive Me?

  • RTÉ2 at 9.35pm on Friday  

Source: SearchlightPictures/YouTube

The true story of a best-selling writer Lee Israel (Melissa McCarthy) who can no longer get her work published. With the assistance of her good friend Jack (Richard E Grant) she turns her art form into deception to make ends meet. 

Your James Bond Pick

No Time to Die

  • Amazon Prime from Friday

Source: James Bond 007/YouTube

Bond (Daniel Craig) has left active service and is enjoying a peaceful retirement in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than he expected.

If that whets your appetite for Bond content, Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall and Spectre will all also be on the streaming platform from 30 May.

Your Comedy Pick

Yesterday

  • RTÉ One at 9.35pm on Saturday

Source: Universal Pictures Ireland/YouTube

When struggling musician Jack (Himesh Patel) wakes up after being hit by a bus, he’s the only person in the world who knows the Beatles’ music – Paul, John, George and Ringo don’t exist. He decides to pawn the music off as his own so he can achieve the fame he’s always wanted.

Your Crime Thriller Pick

Righteous Kill

  • Virgin Media Two

https://youtu.be/1kRShW-XMRs

Two veteran detectives (Robert De Niro and Al Pacino) investigating the murder of a New York pimp discover they are on the hunt for a vigilante who is dishing out their own form of justice.

Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

