Dublin: 4 °C Thursday 5 March, 2020
Trailer Watch: Dublin International Film Festival highlights

Our final roundup for this year’s Virgin Media Dublin International Film Festival.

By Aoife Barry Thursday 5 Mar 2020, 8:15 PM
59 minutes ago
https://jrnl.ie/5031332
Carey Mulligan in Promising Young Woman
Image: IMDB
Carey Mulligan in Promising Young Woman
Carey Mulligan in Promising Young Woman
Image: IMDB

EVERY WEEK IN Trailer Watch, we give you a look at what’s hitting the cinemas in the coming weekend.

This week, we’re doing something a little different.

With Virgin Media Dublin International Film Festival on at the moment in the capital, we’re bringing you some of the highlights of the festival up until its final day, Sunday 8 March. 

Violet Gibson

capture-1960 Source: Olwen Fouéré

  • What we know

The story of the Irish woman who attempted to kill Mussolini, as told by Barrie Dowdall. Find out more in our interview with the director. Stars Olwen Fouéré.

  • When’s it on?

6 March, 2pm, Light House Cinema

Sugar Cane Alley

Source: BFI/YouTube

  • What we know

Set in 1930s Martinique, this is about a young orphan who is mistreated by his white boss. A story about colonialism and abuse, from 1983, and directed by Euzhan Palcy.

  • When’s it on?

6 March, 4pm, Light House Cinema

Virgin Media DIFF Shorts #5 and #6

  • What we know

Want to get the scoop on up-and-coming Irish filmmakers? These shorts are for you.

  • When’s it on?

6 March, 6pm, Light House Cinema and 6 March, 8.45pm, Light House Cinema

Anne Devlin

  • What we know

Pat Murphy’s 1984 film tells the story of the real-life Anne Devlin, showing how she was more than “Robert Emmet’s housekeeper”.

  • When’s it on?

6 March, 6pm, IFI

Rialto

Source: BREAK OUT PICTURES/YouTube

  • What we know

Tom Vaughan-Lawlor stars in the Mark O’Halloran-written feature about a father in Dublin who finds himself drawn to a young male sex worker. 

  • When’s it on?

6 March, 8.15pm, Light House Cinema

The Specials

Source: UniFrance/YouTube

  • What we know

Vincent Cassel stars as a man who works with children and young adults who have autism. Their centre is under threat of closure, but they vow to continue on. Based on a true story.

  • When’s it on?

7 March, 11am, Cineworld

Two of Us

Source: UniFrance/YouTube

  • What we know

Two women live together in their apartment building – and have to hide their relationship from others. But when dramatic events change their lives, their love is tested.

  • When’s it on?

7 March, 4pm, Light House Cinema

Windmill Lane

  • What we know

This is director Alan Mooney’s documentary about how a grimy warehouse became a hugely important studio.

  • When’s it on?

7 March, 6pm, Cineworld

The Invisible Life of Eurídice Gusmao

Source: The Match Factory/YouTube

  • What we know

Two sisters dream of the lives ahead of them. But when they are separated and forced to live apart, they never give up hope of being reunited.

  • When’s it on?

8 March, 2pm, Light House Cinema

Promising Young Woman

Source: Focus Features/YouTube

  • What we know

The executive producer of Killing Eve is the director behind this feature, which stars Carey Mulligan as a woman out for revenge.

  • When’s it on?

8 March, 4pm, IFI

About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

