Trailer Watch: Which movie should you go see this weekend?

PLANNING ON HEADING to the cinema this weekend?

There are a few new movies out, but which is a must-watch, and are there any you should avoid?

We take a look.

The Souvenir

What we know

Directed and written by Joanna Hogg, this is about a young woman and her relationship with an untrustworthy man in the 1980s. The woman is played by Honor Swinton Byrne and her mother by her real-life mother, Tilda Swinton.

What the critics say

“Her visual memoir is a romance, a trauma, a family drama, a heartbreaking coming-of-age spectacle, art about the compulsion to create art – a swirling, shapeshifting, delicate but dark creature.” – Little White Lies

“There is nothing in The Souvenir that’s obvious or banal or that represents anything other than a struggle to get something inchoate onscreen in a way no one else has. That by itself is unspeakably moving.” – Vulture

What’s it rated?

A Million Little Pieces

What we know

Directed by Sam Taylor Johnson, this stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson as a 23-year-old drug addict. The story is based on the memoir by James Frey, which was criticised for including fictional parts.

What the critics say

“This film is shot with warmth and love, but as far as emotional entertainment goes, it’s a bit of a shrug.” – Empire

“ In “A Million Little Pieces,” James Frey starts off as a man down an abyss, but the film is about how he climbs up and out and gets better, without much in the way of setback.” – Variety

What’s it rated?

The Mustang

What we know

Matthias Schoenaerts plays a prison convict who takes part in a rehabilitation programme that involves training wild mustangs. The work makes him take a look at him and his own past.

What the critics say

“The film withholds the core of Roman’s torment until the end. But Schoenaerts silently tells you everything you need to know in his quietly devastating performance.” – Rolling Stone

“But this film is neither “Seabiscuit” nor “The Horse Whisperer”— Clermont-Tonnerre finds her inspiration and source material in present day, in more austere and forgotten corners of the country.” – RogerEbert.com

What’s it rated?

