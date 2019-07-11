Trailer Watch: Which movie should you go see this weekend?

PLANNING ON HEADING to the cinema this weekend.

There are a few new movies out, but which is a must-watch, and are there any you should avoid?

We take a look.

The Dead Don’t Die

What we know

Jim Jarmusch makes a zombie film that stars big names like Tilda Swinton, Adam Driver and Bill Murray.

What the critics say

“Some of it feels recognisably politically incorrect for middle America, or really any insular community: we witness regulars at the local diner gossip about the “foreign woman” who’s just started working at the town morgue, while another character wears a Trumpian red baseball cap (with a decidedly more offensive slogan).” Empire

“There is much pleasure to be had looking at the impassive, knowing faces of Sevigny, Driver and especially Murray, who don’t need to say or do much to be extremely watchable and funny.” - The Guardian

What’s it rated?

Stuber

What we know

Kumail Nanjiani plays a mild-mannered Uber driver who takes a passenger who happens to be a hard LA cop (Dave Bautista) on the trail of a nefarious gangster.

What the critics say

“Without overtly naming its inspirations, Stuber knows it’s in the vein of buddy comedies like 48 Hrs and Lethal Weapon. And that’s totally fine!” – Collider

What’s it rated?

The Brink

What we know

A documentary about Steve Bannon and his work with Donald Trump – and after it.

What the critics say

“You might wonder from the start why Bannon would let a plainly anti-fascist director (Klayman made the superb doc, Ai Wei-Wei: Never Sorry) be a fly on his wall — or in his ointment. Good question. The unabashed slobbola often alludes to her camera and says things like, “I’m gonna be so crushed in this film,” when he stays in not-so-populist five-star hotels.” – Vulture

“Alison Klayman’s documentary doesn’t want to bury or praise the controversial alt-right populist — it just wants you to know your enemy.” – Rolling Stone

What’s it rated?

