Thursday 7 May, 2020
Trailer Watch: Which film are you going to stream this weekend?

Cinemas might be closed, but there are other ways to watch. Here are a few options.

By Aoife Barry Thursday 7 May 2020, 8:30 PM
38 minutes ago 5,216 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5093268

EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you three trailers for films that are due out in the cinema that weekend.

But with cinemas closed because of the coronavirus, here are three trailers for films you can catch on streaming services online.

Jihad Jane 

Source: WildCard Distribution/YouTube

From 11 May, you can watch this fascinating Irish documentary on video on demand. Directed by Ciaran Cassidy, it’s about two American women who got caught up in a Jihadi plot. Read our interview with Cassidy here.

The Flood

Source: Curzon/YouTube

Starring Lena Headey (Game of Thrones), this is about an immigration officer who’s handed the case of her career. Out now on video on demand.

Arkansas

Source: KinoCheck International/YouTube

Liam Hemsworth and Clark Duke star as two strangers who work in a drug operation in the American South. Also stars Vince Vaughn and John Malkovich.

Which one would you go see first?


Poll Results:

None of them (435)
Jihad Jane (113)
Arkansas (101)
The Flood  (34)




Aoife Barry

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

