Trailer Watch: Which film are you going to stream this weekend?

But with cinemas closed because of the coronavirus, here are three trailers for films you can catch on streaming services online.

Jihad Jane

From 11 May, you can watch this fascinating Irish documentary on video on demand. Directed by Ciaran Cassidy, it’s about two American women who got caught up in a Jihadi plot. Read our interview with Cassidy here.

The Flood

Starring Lena Headey (Game of Thrones), this is about an immigration officer who’s handed the case of her career. Out now on video on demand.

Arkansas

Liam Hemsworth and Clark Duke star as two strangers who work in a drug operation in the American South. Also stars Vince Vaughn and John Malkovich.

