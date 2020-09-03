This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Trailer Watch: Which film will you see this weekend?

As cinemas begin to reopen, here are a few options for weekend watching.

By Aoife Barry Thursday 3 Sep 2020, 8:00 PM
EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you three trailers for films that are due out in the cinema that weekend.

With cinemas slowly beginning to reopen, here are three trailers for films you can catch in cinema, on streaming services, or on television.

Lingua Franca

Source: Netflix Film Club/YouTube

Filipino director Isabel Sandoval stars in and produces this film about a trans woman in New York who’s trying to get a green card. It’s being lauded by critics for its depiction of the immigrant experience.

She Dies Tomorrow 

Source: Movieclips Trailers/YouTube

A young woman starts to believe that today is her last day alive – and soon her feelings start affecting those around her too. Written and directed by Amy Seimetz.

Les Miserables

Source: UniFrance/YouTube

Some cinemas are showing this 2019 French film, which is directed by Ladj Ly and tells the story of a police officer who joins the Anti-Crime Brigade of Montfermeil. 

Which one would you watch first?


