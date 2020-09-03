Trailer Watch: Which film will you see this weekend?

EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you three trailers for films that are due out in the cinema that weekend.

With cinemas slowly beginning to reopen, here are three trailers for films you can catch in cinema, on streaming services, or on television.

Lingua Franca

Filipino director Isabel Sandoval stars in and produces this film about a trans woman in New York who’s trying to get a green card. It’s being lauded by critics for its depiction of the immigrant experience.

RottenTomatoes: 80%

IMDB: 6.4/10

Where can I watch it? Netflix

She Dies Tomorrow

A young woman starts to believe that today is her last day alive – and soon her feelings start affecting those around her too. Written and directed by Amy Seimetz.

RottenTomatoes: 84%

IMDB: 5.2/10

Where can I watch it? YouTube (buy)

Les Miserables

Some cinemas are showing this 2019 French film, which is directed by Ladj Ly and tells the story of a police officer who joins the Anti-Crime Brigade of Montfermeil.

RottenTomatoes: 87%

IMDB: 7.6/10

Where can I watch it? Selected cinemas

Which one would you watch first?

